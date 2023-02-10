Bank of Hawaii Boosts Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Bank of Hawaii boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,751 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 25,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. MQS Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 13,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 53,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $37.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $30.92 and a 52-week high of $50.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.55.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 26.15%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on FITB. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.57.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

