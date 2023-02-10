Bank of Hawaii Acquires 1,056 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Bank of Hawaii increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 39.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,458,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,435,000 after purchasing an additional 118,028 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 22.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,753,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,702 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter valued at $513,164,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 7.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,244,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,647,000 after purchasing an additional 231,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,127,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,716,000 after acquiring an additional 42,113 shares during the period. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. DZ Bank raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.27.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $110.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.00 and a 12-month high of $177.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.72.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($1.79). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 8.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile



Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

