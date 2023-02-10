Band Protocol (BAND) Trading Down 13.1% Over Last Week

Band Protocol (BAND) traded down 13.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. Band Protocol has a market cap of $230.38 million and approximately $36.68 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Band Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $1.88 or 0.00008616 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Band Protocol has traded 13.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002392 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.01 or 0.00436835 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000111 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,293.33 or 0.28936749 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $97.43 or 0.00447983 BTC.

Band Protocol Token Profile

Band Protocol launched on September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 129,302,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 122,526,569 tokens. Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Band Protocol is medium.com/bandprotocol. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Band Protocol’s official website is bandprotocol.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol is a Secure, Scalable, Blockchain-Agnostic Decentralized Oracle platform that aggregates and connects real-world data and APIs to smart contracts.Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. It provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate.Band Protocol aims to Ensure Interoperability between Smart Contracts and the Rest of the WorldOne of the biggest challenges for the any decentralized application is to have access to trusted data and services over the traditional Web 2.0. Band Protocol tries to tackle this problem by building a decentralized bridge to enable secure interoperabilities between smart contracts and the traditional web.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

