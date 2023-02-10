Bancreek Capital Management LP Sells 5,377 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Bancreek Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 40.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,377 shares during the quarter. Cintas makes up 2.6% of Bancreek Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Bancreek Capital Management LP’s holdings in Cintas were worth $3,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTAS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,163,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $494,904,000 after purchasing an additional 57,674 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 951,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $355,519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,139 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 803,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $341,802,000 after purchasing an additional 70,120 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Cintas by 2.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 469,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $199,715,000 after buying an additional 11,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Cintas by 51.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 468,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,967,000 after buying an additional 159,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS traded up $3.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $441.15. The stock had a trading volume of 32,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,616. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.33. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $343.86 and a 12-month high of $470.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $447.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $428.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Cintas Announces Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 15.35%. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cintas news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total value of $714,913.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,313,824.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total value of $6,583,479.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,376,043.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total value of $714,913.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,132 shares in the company, valued at $13,313,824.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CTAS shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cintas from $393.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $463.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Cintas from $490.00 to $507.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cintas from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Cintas from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $476.10.

Cintas Profile

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Featured Articles

