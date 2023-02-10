Bancreek Capital Management LP Reduces Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Bancreek Capital Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Pool makes up 3.4% of Bancreek Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Bancreek Capital Management LP’s holdings in Pool were worth $3,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pool by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Pool by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Pool by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,025 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its position in Pool by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Pool by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 98.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pool alerts:

Pool Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:POOL traded down $5.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $371.60. 90,883 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 458,803. The company has a fifty day moving average of $339.33 and a 200 day moving average of $336.88. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $278.10 and a twelve month high of $488.75. The company has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pool Company Profile

A number of brokerages have weighed in on POOL. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Pool from $345.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $417.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Pool from $410.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $355.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $396.55.

(Get Rating)

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.