Bancreek Capital Management LP Increases Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Bancreek Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 4.5% of Bancreek Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Bancreek Capital Management LP’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $5,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4,070.8% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 114,447 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,159,000 after buying an additional 111,703 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth approximately $1,369,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% in the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth approximately $2,203,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth approximately $161,790,000. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:TMO traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $568.18. 86,841 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,709,555. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $564.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $550.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $475.77 and a fifty-two week high of $618.35. The firm has a market cap of $222.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.79.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $0.21. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TMO. Cowen upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $690.00 to $711.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Benchmark downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $613.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $647.00.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total value of $584,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,655,579.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 4,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.84, for a total transaction of $2,869,779.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,489,018. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total transaction of $584,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,807 shares in the company, valued at $8,655,579.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,175 shares of company stock valued at $3,566,617. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

