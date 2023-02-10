Banco Comercial Português, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPCGF) Short Interest Update

Banco Comercial Português, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPCGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,001,700 shares, a decrease of 81.7% from the January 15th total of 76,691,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 380.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BPCGF shares. AlphaValue raised Banco Comercial Português to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Banco Comercial Português from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Banco Comercial Português Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BPCGF remained flat at $0.22 during midday trading on Friday. Banco Comercial Português has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.16 and a 200-day moving average of $0.14.

About Banco Comercial Português

Banco Comercial Português SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking; Companies, Corporate, and Investment Banking; Private Banking; Foreign Business; and Other. The Retail Banking segment consists of Retail Network of Millenium bcp (Portugal), retail recovery division, and Banco ActivoBank.

