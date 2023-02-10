Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2.24

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.24 and last traded at $2.25, with a volume of 32066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.38.

Banco Bradesco Stock Down 4.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.79.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter.

Banco Bradesco Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Bradesco

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is presently 7.42%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the fourth quarter worth $50,660,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Banco Bradesco by 324.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 38,660 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Banco Bradesco by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 138,498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 14,610 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda lifted its position in Banco Bradesco by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 22,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 8,751 shares in the last quarter. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

