Banco BPM S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCZF) Short Interest Update

Banco BPM S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCZF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,799,600 shares, a decrease of 73.7% from the January 15th total of 6,853,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Banco BPM Stock Performance
BNCZF remained flat at $3.26 during trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.26. Banco BPM has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $3.26.
Banco BPM Company Profile
