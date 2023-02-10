Banco BPM S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCZF) Short Interest Update

Banco BPM S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCZF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,799,600 shares, a decrease of 73.7% from the January 15th total of 6,853,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Banco BPM Stock Performance

BNCZF remained flat at $3.26 during trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.26. Banco BPM has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $3.26.

Banco BPM Company Profile

Banco BPM S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individual, business, and corporate customers in Italy. The company operates through Retail, Corporate, Institutional, Private, Investment Banking, Strategic Partnerships, Leases, and Corporate Centre segments.

