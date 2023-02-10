Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK) Trading Up 3.4%

Bakkavor Group plc (LON:BAKK – Get Rating) shares were up 3.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 126.53 ($1.52) and last traded at GBX 121 ($1.45). Approximately 120,269 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 217,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 117 ($1.41).

Separately, Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bakkavor Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.08, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of £701.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,210.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 103.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 96.08.

About Bakkavor Group

Bakkavor Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, prepares and markets fresh prepared foods in the United Kingdom, the United States, and China. It offers meals, pizzas and breads, desserts, salads, soups and sauces, dips, food-to-go products, fresh cut salads, sandwiches and wraps, and bakery products.

