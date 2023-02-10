Badger DAO (BADGER) Price Down 7.3% Over Last 7 Days

Badger DAO (BADGER) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 10th. Badger DAO has a market cap of $55.72 million and $5.68 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Badger DAO token can currently be bought for $2.94 or 0.00013554 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Badger DAO has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar.

Badger DAO Profile

Badger DAO was first traded on December 3rd, 2020. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,958,878 tokens. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Badger DAO’s official message board is badgerdao.medium.com. The official website for Badger DAO is app.badger.finance.

Badger DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating.”

