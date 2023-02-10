B. Riley Increases Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Price Target to $37.00

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at B. Riley from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.35% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ICHR. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Ichor from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Ichor from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ichor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Ichor in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Ichor from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

Get Ichor alerts:

Ichor Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ICHR opened at $35.80 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.52 and a 200-day moving average of $29.11. Ichor has a twelve month low of $21.03 and a twelve month high of $41.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 2.01.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ichor ( NASDAQ:ICHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.23. Ichor had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The business had revenue of $355.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.98 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ichor will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Marc Haugen sold 5,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $152,590.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,996.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ichor

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ichor by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 29,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 11,039 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP increased its position in shares of Ichor by 21.1% during the second quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 52,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ichor during the second quarter valued at about $135,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ichor by 228.8% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 230,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,991,000 after buying an additional 160,452 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ichor by 14.9% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 5,160 shares during the period. 83.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ichor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.