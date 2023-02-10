B. Riley Boosts Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Price Target to $105.00

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) had its price target upped by investment analysts at B. Riley from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.92% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ONTO. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.00.
Onto Innovation Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE ONTO opened at $82.73 on Friday. Onto Innovation has a twelve month low of $56.02 and a twelve month high of $96.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.50 and a 200 day moving average of $74.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 1.45.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Onto Innovation Company Profile
Onto Innovation, Inc engages in designing, developing and manufacturing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Onto Innovation (ONTO)
- Wall Street Says These 3 Stocks Will Grow Earnings In 2023
- Are These Home Builder Approaching Possible Buy Points?
- Reynolds Consumer Products High Yield Bought on the Dip
- The Uptrend in PepsiCo Stays Intact
- 3 Outperforming Stocks Partying Like It’s 2020
Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.