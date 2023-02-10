B. Riley Boosts Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Price Target to $105.00

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) had its price target upped by investment analysts at B. Riley from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.92% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ONTO. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Shares of NYSE ONTO opened at $82.73 on Friday. Onto Innovation has a twelve month low of $56.02 and a twelve month high of $96.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.50 and a 200 day moving average of $74.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 1.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 232.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Onto Innovation in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Onto Innovation by 51.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Onto Innovation by 100.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in designing, developing and manufacturing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

