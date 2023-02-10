Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) Price Target Cut to $68.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $78.00 to $68.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AZTA. TheStreet upgraded shares of Azenta from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Azenta from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Stephens lowered Azenta from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $66.80.

Azenta Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AZTA opened at $45.94 on Thursday. Azenta has a 1 year low of $37.61 and a 1 year high of $92.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Azenta

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. Azenta had a net margin of 349.08% and a return on equity of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $178.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Azenta will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Azenta by 0.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Azenta by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Azenta by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Azenta by 43.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Azenta by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Azenta Company Profile

Azenta, Inc is a provider of life sciences sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market. It operates through the Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services segments. The Life Sciences Products segment is involved in automated cold storage solutions for biological and chemical compound samples.

