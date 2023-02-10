AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF (NYSEARCA:SARK) Trading Up 2.8%

AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF (NYSEARCA:SARK – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $39.77 and last traded at $39.73. Approximately 2,814,643 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 2,954,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.66.

AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF Stock Up 3.0 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.74 and a 200-day moving average of $55.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SARK. Stevard LLC bought a new stake in shares of AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $662,000. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF by 110.0% during the third quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

