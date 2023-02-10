Axie Infinity Tops One Day Trading Volume of $206.21 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 9th. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for $10.14 or 0.00046433 BTC on popular exchanges. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and approximately $206.21 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Axie Infinity has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 101,610,035 tokens. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 101,610,035.41240501 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 11.54559334 USD and is down -0.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 292 active market(s) with $319,336,589.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

