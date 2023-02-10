Axie Infinity (AXS) Price Down 11.9% Over Last Week

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 10th. In the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for about $10.10 or 0.00046630 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $1.03 billion and approximately $182.75 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00009908 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00031795 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001978 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00019573 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004484 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000172 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.85 or 0.00220978 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002963 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00020986 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 101,610,035 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars.

