Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Price Target Raised to $155.00

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) had its price target upped by investment analysts at B. Riley from $115.00 to $155.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ACLS. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $94.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com lowered Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.00.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Axcelis Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $124.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.66 and a 200 day moving average of $76.06. Axcelis Technologies has a 12 month low of $46.41 and a 12 month high of $128.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.25. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $266.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 4,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total value of $337,462.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 393,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,602,868.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 4,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total value of $337,462.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,602,868.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin J. Brewer sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.26, for a total value of $515,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,827,148.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,810 shares of company stock worth $1,895,905. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axcelis Technologies

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 892.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 36.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high and medium current, and energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.