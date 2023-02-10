AvocadoCoin Self Reported Market Cap Tops $5.67 Billion (AVDO)

AvocadoCoin (AVDO) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 10th. One AvocadoCoin token can now be purchased for $490.80 or 0.02266574 BTC on major exchanges. AvocadoCoin has a market cap of $5.67 billion and approximately $3.42 worth of AvocadoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, AvocadoCoin has traded up 10.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

AvocadoCoin Profile

AvocadoCoin launched on August 1st, 2019. AvocadoCoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. The official website for AvocadoCoin is www.avocadocoin.com. AvocadoCoin’s official Twitter account is @avocadocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling AvocadoCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “GreenCrypto Corporation OU, based in Estonia, aims to create an ecosystem of disruptive technologies applied to agriculture and become a global reference for developing and supporting organic and sustainable products in the world market.TelegramWhitepaper”

