Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Price Target Cut to $27.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Robert W. Baird from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Avantor from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Avantor to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Avantor in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $29.33.

Avantor Stock Performance

Shares of AVTR stock opened at $24.11 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.05 and a 200-day moving average of $22.86. The company has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Avantor has a one year low of $17.91 and a one year high of $38.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 23.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Avantor will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thomas A. Szlosek bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.71 per share, with a total value of $258,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,668 shares in the company, valued at $738,684.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Michael Stubblefield acquired 15,000 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.95 per share, with a total value of $314,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 429,500 shares in the company, valued at $8,998,025. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas A. Szlosek acquired 12,500 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.71 per share, for a total transaction of $258,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,684.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Avantor during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 165.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 794.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. 88.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. The firm operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

