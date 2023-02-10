Avant Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVTBF) Short Interest Up 222.4% in January

Avant Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVTBF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, an increase of 222.4% from the January 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Avant Brands Price Performance

Shares of AVTBF traded down 0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching 0.17. 145,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,837. Avant Brands has a 1-year low of 0.11 and a 1-year high of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is 0.14.

Get Avant Brands alerts:

Avant Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Avant Brands, Inc engages in the development and operation of cannabis related products. Its brands include BLK MKT, Tenzo, GreenTec, and Treehugger. The company was founded by Norton Singhavon and Michael Blady on 24th September 2012 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Avant Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avant Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.