Avant Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVTBF) Short Interest Up 222.4% in January

Avant Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVTBF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, an increase of 222.4% from the January 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Avant Brands Price Performance
Shares of AVTBF traded down 0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching 0.17. 145,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,837. Avant Brands has a 1-year low of 0.11 and a 1-year high of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is 0.14.
Avant Brands Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Avant Brands (AVTBF)
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
- Wall Street Says These 3 Stocks Will Grow Earnings In 2023
- Are These Home Builder Approaching Possible Buy Points?
Receive News & Ratings for Avant Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avant Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.