AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Holdings Boosted by Concentric Wealth Management LLC

Concentric Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $3,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,465,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,061,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759,576 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,043,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $979,715,000 after purchasing an additional 228,867 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,140,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $531,516,000 after purchasing an additional 777,631 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,128,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $413,382,000 after purchasing an additional 128,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,488,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,230,000 after purchasing an additional 98,283 shares during the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

AvalonBay Communities stock traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $179.31. 57,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 831,430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.92. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.69 and a 12 month high of $259.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $169.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.25.

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.42%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $196.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $189.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $235.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $206.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $197.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.89.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

