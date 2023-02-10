Avalanche Market Cap Hits $5.64 Billion (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for $17.88 or 0.00082728 BTC on popular exchanges. Avalanche has a total market cap of $5.64 billion and approximately $248.47 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Avalanche has traded down 15.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00063294 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000356 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00010415 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001167 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00023617 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001524 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003912 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 420,531,657 coins and its circulating supply is 315,125,667 coins. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets.Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet).In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks.AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders.On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet.”

