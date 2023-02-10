ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Sees Large Volume Increase

ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 12,281 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the previous session’s volume of 30,474 shares.The stock last traded at $46.09 and had previously closed at $46.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of ATN International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

Get ATN International alerts:

ATN International Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $737.73 million, a PE ratio of -22.95 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.96.

ATN International Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from ATN International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio is -41.58%.

In other news, CFO Justin D. Benincasa sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.43, for a total transaction of $181,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,196 shares in the company, valued at $2,870,994.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ATN International

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATNI. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ATN International by 39.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ATN International during the 1st quarter worth about $247,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of ATN International by 127.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ATN International in the 2nd quarter worth about $359,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ATN International by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

ATN International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ATN International, Inc engages in investment in communications, energy, and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers carrier services, including wholesale roaming services, site maintenance, and the leasing of critical network infrastructure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ATN International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATN International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.