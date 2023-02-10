Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Atmos Energy stock opened at $114.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.61. Atmos Energy has a 52 week low of $97.71 and a 52 week high of $122.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 51.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ATO shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Atmos Energy from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Atmos Energy from $123.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.29.

In related news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,100 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total value of $121,407.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,079.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Atmos Energy news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total transaction of $121,407.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,891 shares in the company, valued at $319,079.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total transaction of $1,464,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 228,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,807,020.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATO. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,352,000. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.7% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 199,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,856,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 5.6% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 6.1% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 10,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Atmos Energy during the third quarter worth about $13,680,000. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas services. It operates under the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations.

