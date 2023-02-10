Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) & Agora (NASDAQ:API) Head-To-Head Review

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) and Agora (NASDAQ:API – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Atlassian and Agora’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlassian -11.17% -73.57% -9.27% Agora -66.17% -13.00% -11.92%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Atlassian and Agora’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlassian $3.18 billion 13.75 -$614.12 million ($1.38) -124.02 Agora $167.98 million N/A -$72.36 million ($0.95) -4.78

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Agora has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Atlassian. Atlassian is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Agora, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

45.5% of Atlassian shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.0% of Agora shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.1% of Atlassian shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.6% of Agora shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Atlassian and Agora, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlassian 0 5 12 0 2.71 Agora 0 1 3 0 2.75

Atlassian presently has a consensus price target of $218.11, suggesting a potential upside of 27.44%. Agora has a consensus price target of $9.78, suggesting a potential upside of 115.42%. Given Agora’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Agora is more favorable than Atlassian.

Volatility and Risk

Atlassian has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Agora has a beta of -0.16, suggesting that its share price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Atlassian beats Agora on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

About Agora

Agora, Inc. provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. Its products include video calling, voice calling, interactive live streaming, chat, signaling. Acceleration products; and extensions, which comprise interactive whiteboard, recording, analytics, and extensions marketplace products to enable developers to launch RTE in specific use cases and verticals. The company also provides Flexible Classroom that offers a low-code application Platform as a Service; and App Builder, no-code application platform. Its real-time engagement products are delivered through its Software-Defined Real-Time Network, which is a virtual network overlay on top of the public internet. The company serves social, entertainment, gaming, education, enterprise solutions, e-commerce, financial services, healthcare, and IoT industries. Agora, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

