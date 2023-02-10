Atlas Corp. (NASDAQ:ATCOL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Atlas Corp. (NASDAQ:ATCOL – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 287.5% from the January 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Atlas Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Atlas stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 425 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,576. Atlas has a twelve month low of $22.55 and a twelve month high of $26.86.

Get Atlas alerts:

Atlas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator of containerships. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.