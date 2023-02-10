Atlas Corp. (NASDAQ:ATCOL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Atlas Corp. (NASDAQ:ATCOL – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 287.5% from the January 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Atlas Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of Atlas stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 425 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,576. Atlas has a twelve month low of $22.55 and a twelve month high of $26.86.
Atlas Company Profile
