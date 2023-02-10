ATI (NYSE:ATI) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at Cowen

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Cowen from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of ATI in a report on Saturday, January 21st. Benchmark raised their price objective on ATI from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on ATI from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ATI from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $40.20.

Get ATI alerts:

ATI Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ATI opened at $38.54 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 44.30 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.57. ATI has a one year low of $20.51 and a one year high of $40.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

ATI ( NYSE:ATI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. ATI had a return on equity of 30.40% and a net margin of 3.41%. ATI’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ATI will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 28,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $876,588.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,919,538. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of ATI by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 14,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in ATI by 6.1% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in ATI by 12.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its position in ATI by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 19,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in ATI by 2.2% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 41,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period.

ATI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ATI, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ATI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.