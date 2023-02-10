Athena Investment Management Sells 82 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Athena Investment Management reduced its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,685 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Athena Investment Management’s holdings in Amgen were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Culbertson A N & Co Inc increased its stake in Amgen by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 1,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Amgen by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,097 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth about $235,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 18,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,153,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Amgen by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 490,102 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $119,241,000 after buying an additional 26,471 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Performance

AMGN stock traded up $1.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $241.27. The company had a trading volume of 635,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,442,746. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.01. The company has a market cap of $128.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.41. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $214.39 and a twelve month high of $296.67.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 64.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, SVB Securities lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.31.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

