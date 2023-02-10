Athena Investment Management Has $389,000 Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Athena Investment Management raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Athena Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VHT. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,323,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 217,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,167,000 after acquiring an additional 73,393 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 110.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 115,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,777,000 after acquiring an additional 60,572 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 918,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,882,000 after acquiring an additional 49,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter worth about $11,278,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $243.06. 38,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,629. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $217.12 and a 52 week high of $265.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.92.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

