Athena Investment Management Has $276,000 Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Athena Investment Management lowered its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Athena Investment Management’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,668,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,678,492,000 after purchasing an additional 854,076 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,264,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $841,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,573 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $620,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753,700 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 1.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,082,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $416,733,000 after purchasing an additional 68,219 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 12.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,978,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $326,221,000 after purchasing an additional 446,471 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gregory Hayes acquired 10,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $97.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,937.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,397,727.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Gregory Hayes acquired 10,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $97.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,937.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,397,727.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total value of $66,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,625.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 2.7 %

PSX stock traded up $2.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.84. 615,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,216,514. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.98 and its 200-day moving average is $96.96. The company has a market cap of $49.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $73.85 and a 12 month high of $113.53.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $40.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 6.27%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 15.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Phillips 66 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen increased their price target on Phillips 66 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.07.

About Phillips 66

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.