Athena Investment Management Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Athena Investment Management raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up 1.3% of Athena Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Athena Investment Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHG. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 310.9% in the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.96. The stock had a trading volume of 130,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,660. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.28 and its 200-day moving average is $59.84. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $53.18 and a 52 week high of $76.90.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

