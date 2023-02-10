Athena Investment Management Buys 105 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Athena Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Athena Investment Management’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tobam bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 206.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on RS. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.40.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Price Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock traded up $1.31 on Friday, hitting $228.35. 49,738 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,151. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.90. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12-month low of $158.37 and a 12-month high of $239.11.

In other news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.45, for a total transaction of $2,114,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,161,336. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 6,569 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $1,403,860.99. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,172,413.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.45, for a total transaction of $2,114,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,161,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,747 shares of company stock worth $5,479,608. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.