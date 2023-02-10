Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.44

Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.44 and traded as high as C$2.99. Athabasca Oil shares last traded at C$2.93, with a volume of 4,845,320 shares trading hands.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Athabasca Oil from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.
Athabasca Oil Stock Up 1.7 %
The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$2.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.45.
Athabasca Oil Company Profile
Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.
