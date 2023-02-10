Atb Cap Markets Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets lifted their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of NOV in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 7th. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.19. The consensus estimate for NOV’s current full-year earnings is $1.14 per share.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. NOV had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 3.09%. NOV’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NOV. Morgan Stanley upgraded NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of NOV in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of NOV in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark initiated coverage on NOV in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on NOV from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Shares of NOV opened at $23.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.05 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.09. NOV has a 52 week low of $13.98 and a 52 week high of $24.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in NOV by 288.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,531 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in NOV by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in NOV by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,638 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in NOV in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NOV during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

