Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Price Target Lowered to $27.00 at HC Wainwright

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by HC Wainwright from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Atara Biotherapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.73) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.24) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ATRA. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atara Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.25.

Get Atara Biotherapeutics alerts:

Atara Biotherapeutics Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of ATRA stock opened at $4.77 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.15. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.83 and a 12 month high of $16.07.

Insider Activity at Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ATRA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.04). Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 124.92% and a negative net margin of 359.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 15,591 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total value of $70,003.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 441,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,983,215.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 15,591 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total value of $70,003.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 441,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,983,215.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 6,255 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total transaction of $28,084.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 191,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,089.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,285 shares of company stock worth $147,370. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRA. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,273,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949,418 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,823,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,521,000 after buying an additional 1,798,072 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,638,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,798,000 after buying an additional 1,073,579 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,861,252 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,029,000 after acquiring an additional 671,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at $4,806,000.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

(Get Rating)

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. It also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.