Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.73) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) – HC Wainwright issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 9th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.73) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Atara Biotherapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.44) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Atara Biotherapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($2.24) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

Atara Biotherapeutics stock opened at $4.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.15. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.83 and a 12 month high of $16.07.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.04). Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 124.92% and a negative net margin of 359.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 million.

In other news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 6,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total transaction of $28,084.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 191,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,089.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 6,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total value of $28,084.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 191,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,089.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 15,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total value of $70,003.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,983,215.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,285 shares of company stock valued at $147,370 over the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 893.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,810 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 6,394.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,664 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 7,546 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the third quarter worth about $45,000.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. It also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

