AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Shares Gap Up to $5.95

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.95, but opened at $6.20. AST SpaceMobile shares last traded at $6.22, with a volume of 450,003 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on AST SpaceMobile from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on AST SpaceMobile from $29.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Friday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Get AST SpaceMobile alerts:

AST SpaceMobile Stock Up 3.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 10.64, a quick ratio of 10.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

AST SpaceMobile ( NASDAQ:ASTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AST SpaceMobile had a negative net margin of 132.30% and a negative return on equity of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $4.17 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Adriana Cisneros acquired 36,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $200,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,702. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 68.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of AST SpaceMobile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASTS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,056,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,850,000 after acquiring an additional 203,594 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,317,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,230,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,068,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,712,000 after acquiring an additional 352,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 876,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,325,000 after acquiring an additional 177,722 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.13% of the company’s stock.

About AST SpaceMobile

(Get Rating)

AST SpaceMobile, Inc operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AST SpaceMobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AST SpaceMobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.