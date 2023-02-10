ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Short Interest Update

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the January 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ASMIY traded down $2.82 on Friday, reaching $347.20. 1,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,600. The stock has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 1.73. ASM International has a twelve month low of $201.38 and a twelve month high of $381.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $300.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $277.32.

Several research firms have recently commented on ASMIY. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on ASM International from €340.00 ($365.59) to €320.00 ($344.09) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of ASM International from €325.00 ($349.46) to €300.00 ($322.58) in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of ASM International from €375.00 ($403.23) to €378.00 ($406.45) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of ASM International in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of ASM International from €379.00 ($407.53) to €368.00 ($395.70) in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASM International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.17.

ASM International NV engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, and sale of equipment, and provision of service to customers for the production of semiconductor devices and integrated circuits. It operates through the Front-end and Back-end segments. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices.

