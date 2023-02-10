Ashtead Technology (LON:AT) Shares Up 0.6%

Ashtead Technology Holdings Plc (LON:AT – Get Rating) was up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 321 ($3.86) and last traded at GBX 318 ($3.82). Approximately 81,335 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 316 ($3.80).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 400 ($4.81) target price on shares of Ashtead Technology in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Ashtead Technology in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 405 ($4.87) target price for the company.

Ashtead Technology Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 315.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 275.70. The company has a market capitalization of £254.66 million and a P/E ratio of 3,455.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ashtead Technology

Ashtead Technology Company Profile

In other Ashtead Technology news, insider Tony Durrant purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 317 ($3.81) per share, with a total value of £31,700 ($38,105.54).

Ashtead Technology Holdings Plc provides subsea equipment rental solutions for the offshore energy sector in Europe, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East. It offers survey and robotics equipment comprising survey sensors, geophysical, hydrographic, metocean, subsea inspection, remote visual inspection, and environmental products; mechanical solutions, consisting of cutting, coating removal, dredging, diver mechanical tools, ROV tooling, ROV/hydraulic, and fabrication solutions; and asset integrity solutions, including subsea infrastructure inspection, riser cleaning and inspection, hull and mooring inspection, subsea sensor packages, and deflection monitoring.

