ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. ASGN had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. ASGN updated its Q1 guidance to $1.37-1.45 EPS.

ASGN Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE ASGN traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.24. The stock had a trading volume of 3,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,503. ASGN has a 12 month low of $78.25 and a 12 month high of $124.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.43.

Institutional Trading of ASGN

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ASGN stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in ASGN were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ASGN shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of ASGN from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASGN in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of ASGN from $108.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.80.

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

