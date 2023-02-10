ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. ASGN had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. ASGN’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. ASGN updated its Q1 guidance to $1.37-1.45 EPS.

ASGN Stock Performance

Shares of ASGN stock opened at $88.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.94 and a 200-day moving average of $91.43. ASGN has a one year low of $78.25 and a one year high of $124.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of ASGN from $108.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of ASGN from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ASGN in a report on Friday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASGN

ASGN Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ASGN stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of ASGN Incorporated ( NYSE:ASGN Get Rating ) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in ASGN were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

