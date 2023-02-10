Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Shares Acquired by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,184,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 349,157 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 2.08% of Ascendis Pharma A/S worth $122,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3,024.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,754,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,903,000 after buying an additional 1,698,302 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,665,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $547,552,000 after purchasing an additional 594,855 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 6.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,165,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $480,173,000 after purchasing an additional 295,224 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,894,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,327,000.
Ascendis Pharma A/S Trading Up 3.4 %
NASDAQ ASND opened at $118.42 on Friday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1-year low of $61.58 and a 1-year high of $134.52. The company has a current ratio of 7.56, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.86.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Ascendis Pharma A/S Profile
Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND)
- Wall Street Says These 3 Stocks Will Grow Earnings In 2023
- Are These Home Builder Approaching Possible Buy Points?
- Reynolds Consumer Products High Yield Bought on the Dip
- The Uptrend in PepsiCo Stays Intact
- 3 Outperforming Stocks Partying Like It’s 2020
Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.