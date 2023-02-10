Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Separately, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Ascend Wellness in a research report on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of AAWH opened at $1.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.87. Ascend Wellness has a 52 week low of $0.98 and a 52 week high of $5.36.

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis consumer packaged goods. Its cannabis product categories include flowers, pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, edibles, and other cannabis-related products. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 20 retail locations.

