Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Shares Down 7.8%

Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) dropped 7.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.37 and last traded at $14.40. Approximately 2,972,553 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 3,276,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASAN has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Asana from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Asana from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Asana from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Asana to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Asana from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.77.

Asana Stock Down 7.8 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asana

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $141.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.97 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 190.24% and a negative net margin of 79.14%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Asana, Inc. will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASAN. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. raised its stake in Asana by 152.1% in the second quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 4,231,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,387,000 after buying an additional 2,552,901 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Asana by 46.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,498,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,307,000 after acquiring an additional 477,239 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Asana by 1,624.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 506,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,232,000 after purchasing an additional 476,835 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Asana by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,127,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,824,000 after purchasing an additional 448,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bloom Tree Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Asana in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,026,000. 28.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

