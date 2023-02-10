Arweave Price Reaches $10.48 (AR)

Arweave (AR) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 10th. One Arweave coin can currently be purchased for $10.48 or 0.00048355 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Arweave has a market cap of $350.13 million and $56.68 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Arweave has traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,682.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.03 or 0.00590489 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.63 or 0.00187398 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000782 BTC.
Arweave Profile
Arweave (CRYPTO:AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org. The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Arweave Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.
