Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Increases Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 280,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,615 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in ASML were worth $116,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its stake in shares of ASML by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its position in shares of ASML by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 18.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML Stock Down 1.5 %

ASML stock opened at $654.21 on Friday. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $363.15 and a 12 month high of $714.62. The firm has a market cap of $263.38 billion, a PE ratio of 40.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $617.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $544.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.267 per share. This represents a $5.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.53%.

ASML has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KBC Securities downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ASML from €650.00 ($698.92) to €700.00 ($752.69) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of ASML from €732.00 ($787.10) to €745.00 ($801.08) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $707.46.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

