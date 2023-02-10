Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $153.07 Million Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 90.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 708,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 336,244 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $153,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 108.2% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 25,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,444,000 after buying an additional 13,135 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 17,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,485,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,702,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,321,000 after buying an additional 191,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $252.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.28. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.47 and a 1-year high of $319.32. The firm has a market cap of $90.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.25. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.01 earnings per share. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 64.23%.

In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 11,705 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $3,160,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,955,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 11,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $3,160,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,762 shares in the company, valued at $33,955,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jennifer Hyman sold 5,234 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.88, for a total value of $1,396,849.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,770 shares of company stock valued at $6,469,880. Company insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on EL. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.82.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

