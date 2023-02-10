Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $133.30 Million Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 595,168 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.36% of Motorola Solutions worth $133,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 149.0% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,583,272 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $354,605,000 after acquiring an additional 947,497 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 1.4% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 43,858 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,823,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 40.7% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Bessemer Securities LLC increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 130.8% during the third quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 15,032 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,367,000 after acquiring an additional 8,520 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MSI shares. Edward Jones lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Motorola Solutions Trading Down 0.3 %

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 15,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.57, for a total transaction of $4,103,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,214,595.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 3,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.59, for a total transaction of $778,770.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,980.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 15,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.57, for a total transaction of $4,103,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,615 shares in the company, valued at $15,214,595.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 94,825 shares of company stock worth $25,099,492 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $257.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.00 billion, a PE ratio of 37.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $259.72 and its 200 day moving average is $249.27. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.18 and a 1 year high of $275.16.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 533.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.76%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc is engaged in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

