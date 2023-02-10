Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $126.05 Million Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lowered its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,089,370 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 27,331 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.39% of Electronic Arts worth $126,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 2,500.0% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in Electronic Arts by 70.1% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $111.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.24 and a 200-day moving average of $125.52. The company has a market capitalization of $30.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.23. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.24 and a 52-week high of $142.79.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($1.89). The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 14.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.49%.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total value of $1,286,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,274 shares in the company, valued at $12,253,189.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total transaction of $253,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,732.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total value of $1,286,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,253,189.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,400 shares of company stock worth $4,242,210 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $131.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America cut Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.00.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Further Reading

